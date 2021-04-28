With no gate fee, the Morehouse May Madness Street Festival will welcome crowds to the historic district of Bastrop where the Morehouse Parish Courthouse is the centerpiece and where juried vendors will set-up their booths.
The closed streets will be filled with a Classic Car Exhibit, a Motorcycle Exhibit, Food Vendors, and a fun-filled Kid Zone. The Farmers Market, located not far from the Courthouse, will have beautiful vegetables and related activities. The Visitor Center will host an Art and Quilt Exhibit.
There is even a Morehouse May Madness Golf Scramble at the Morehouse Country Club. After successfully finding the perfect location for the Main Stage for music lovers, the focus this year has been to expand the Kid Zone.
All ages of kids will find entertainment. Located on Franklin, the Kid Zone will have three inflatables, face painting, games, a cutest pet contest, and more.
Miss Louisiana, Courtney Hammons, will kick-off the event on the Main Stage at 9 a.m. on Saturday, May 1. Live music provided by New Life Worship, Homegrown, Briar Patch Revival, Barrett Pepper, Chad Thomas, and Murphy’s Law will follow. The other two stages, the Courthouse and the Visitor Center Stages, will begin at 10 a.m. with more music, dancers, students, and more. The event will last until 4 p.m.
Downtown streets (Madison, Washington, and Franklin) will close at approximately 7 a.m. Saturday morning to allow vendors to set-up early. Jefferson Street will remain open to through traffic.
The Morehouse Country Club golf scramble participants tee-off at 10 a.m. Saturday.
To sign-up for the scramble, call Cheryl Eiland at 281-0466.
Tables and chairs, with colorful umbrellas, will be available for those that want to enjoy the Main Stage entertainment while enjoying fantastic food from the food vendors. Included in the list of foods available are shrimp, etoufee, hamburgers, ribs, kettle corn, cupcakes, cookies, shaved ice, homemade bread and pies, cakes, and brownies.
The always popular Classic Car Exhibit will be located on Madison Street and the Motorcycle Exhibit will be located on North Washington. The event, which is organized by volunteers, would not be possible without the festival sponsors and the tremendous amount of community support that the Festival has received.
All funds that are raised from the Festival are reinvested in future Morehouse May Madness Street Festivals.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.