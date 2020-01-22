Wofford dean’s list
Ashlyn Elizabeth Hilburn was recently named to the Fall 2019 Dean’s List at Wofford College in Spartanburg, South Carolina.
Hilburn is from Monroe.
To be named to the Dean’s List, a student must be enrolled for at least 12 semester hours of graded courses and attain a semester grade point average of 3.6 or higher.
Wofford College, established in 1854, is a four-year, residential liberal arts college located in Spartanburg.
LeTourneau president’s list
Jonathan Cross, of Monroe, was recently named to the Fall 2019 President’s List at LeTourneau University in Longview, Texas.
Cross is studying to obtain a bachelor of science degree in mechanical engineering.
The President’s List recognizes students who have achieved a perfect 4.0 grade point average to receive this honor.
LeTourneau University President Dr. Dale A. Lunsford said being named to the President’s List is, indeed, a significant achievement and honor.
“As the Christian polytechnic university, LeTourneau University attracts students who are among our nation’s best,” Lunsford said. “I anticipate that these honor roll students will have a positive and significant impact on our future.”
SAU dean’s list
A handful of local students earned a 3.5 GPA or higher for the fall 2019 semester, earning recognition on the dean’s list at Southern Arkansas University in Magnolia, Arkansas.
Those from this area include Matthew Duke, freshman Pre-Health Professional Biochemistry major from West Monroe; Emily Overton, junior Game, Animation, and Simulation Design major from West Monroe; and Makenna Thomas, senior Public Health major from Monroe.
A total of 585 students were honored on this semester’s Dean’s List, breaking last year’s record of 509.
SAU president’s list
Two students earned a 4.0 GPA for the fall 2019 semester, earning recognition on the president’s list at Southern Arkansas University in Magnolia, Arkansas.
Those from this area include Abby Johnson is a freshman major Mass Media from Monroe, and Tremell Allen is a freshman major Athletic Training from West Monroe.
A total of 374 students were honored on this semester’s Dean’s List, breaking last year’s record of 290.
Harding dean’s list
Two local students were recently named to the dean’s list for Fall 2019 at the College of Pharmacy at Harding University, a private Christian university in Searcy, Arkansas. Dean’s list standing is reserved for full-time students with a 3.80 or higher grade point average.
The students include Lauren Owen of West Monroe and Ariana Bigner of Monroe.
ULM president’s and dean’s List
The University of Louisiana Monroe announces the students on the President’s and Dean’s List for the Fall 2019 semester.
Undergraduate students must be enrolled full-time and complete a minimum of 12 semester hours to be eligible. President’s List students (denoted with *) earned at least a 3.9 GPA. Students on the Dean’s List earned at least a 3.5 GPA.
“I am very proud of the academic excellence of the students on the President’s and Dean’s List,” said ULM Vice President of Academic Affairs Alberto Ruiz, Ed.D. “Reaching and maintaining GPAs of this caliber require personal commitment and sacrifice. I congratulate each of them.”
Classes for the Spring 2020 semester begin Monday, Jan. 13.
To see a list of the honorees, go online to www.ouachitacitizen.com
