Dr. Samuel W. Mitcham, Jr., formerly of Bastrop, will deliver a lecture, “It Wasn’t About Slavery: Exposing the Great Lie of the Civil War,” at the Sons of Confederate Veterans meeting at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 11, at the BBQ West at 4900 Cypress St., West Monroe.
The general public, both men and women, are invited. Admission is free.
Mitcham is the author of the book “It Wasn’t About Slavery,” which was released by Regnery History in January. He is the author of 40 books on German Military History, the Confederacy, and the War Between the States, as well as more than 100 articles and chapters in books.
Mitcham, whose mother, the late Addye Mae Mitcham, was News Editor of the Bastrop Daily Enterprise for many years, attended Northeast Louisiana University, North Carolina State University and the University of Tennessee, where he received his Ph.D. He was a professor at Henderson State University, Georgia Southern University, and Northeast Louisiana University (ULM), and a visiting professor at the United States Military Academy, West Point, and is currently on the faculty of the Stephen Dill Lee Institute. Mitcham is a former Army helicopter pilot and a graduate of the Army’s Command and General Staff College.
