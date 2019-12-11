Temple B’nai Israel is hosting a Community Chanukah Celebration and Dinner. They will light the menorah, retell the story of Chanukah, sing Chanukah songs, and eat traditional potato latkes.
The Chanukah Celebration is Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at 6 pm. It will be held at Temple B’nai Israel, 2400 Orell Place (corner of Orell Place and Park Avenue), Monroe, LA 71201.
This event is free and everyone is welcome to attend. Reservations are requested by Dec. 24, 2019.
For more information or to make reservations, call 318-387-0730. If no one answers, please leave a message with your name and call back number. Or you may contact us at 1868temple@gmail.com.
To stay up to date on all Temple services and events follow Temple B’nai Israel on Facebook, @bayoujews, or visit their website www.bayoujews.org.
Temple B’nai Israel was established in Monroe, La. in 1868.
Shabbat service is held on Fridays at 6 pm.
Rabbi Judy Ginsburgh comes one weekend a month and conducts the Friday Shabbat and on Saturday she teaches Tot Shabbat and Torah Study.
She is available during the weekend to meet with congregants and the community as needed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.