Rabbi Judy Ginsburgh from Temple B’nai Israel recently made a trip to Greece and Israel.
She will be sharing her adventures through pictures and narrative on Saturday, January 25 at 10:30 a.m. It will be held at Temple B’nai Israel at 2400 Orell Place (corner of Orell Place and Park Avenue) in Monroe. This event is free and everyone is welcome to attend. Reservations are not required.
For more information, call (318) 387-0730. If no one answers, please leave a message with your name and call back number.
Or you may contact us at 1868temple@gmail.com. To stay up to date on all Temple services and events follow Temple B’nai Israel on Facebook, @bayoujews, or visit their website www.bayoujews.org.
Temple B’nai Israel was established in Monroe in 1868.
Shabbat service is held on Fridays at 6 p.m.
Rabbi Judy Ginsburgh comes one weekend a month and conducts the Friday Shabbat and on Saturday she teaches Tot Shabbat and Torah Study.
She is available during the weekend to meet with congregants and the community as needed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.