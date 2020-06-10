People interested in learning about Judaism are invited to attend a virtual workshop at Temple B’nai Israel in Monroe on Saturday.
Rabbi Judy Ginsburgh will facilitate the workshop and offer participants the opportunity to learn more about what Jews believe and also about holidays and customs of the Jewish people. The class will be 1-4 p.m. Saturday, June 13, on the Zoom platform. There will be “Ask the Rabbi” at the end of the workshop.
Contact Temple B’nai Israel for more information or to register at 318-387-0730 or 1868temple.com. There is no charge for this event, but pre-registration is required. All are welcome.
