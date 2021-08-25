In the Jewish faith, Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur are the holiest of holy days, often referred to as the High Holy Days.
Temple B’nai Israel at 2400 Orell Place in Monroe is the only Jewish synagogue in northeast Louisiana. The temple will be celebrating these Holy Days with very special and beautiful services. People from all faiths are invited to attend their services.
Rosh Hashanah or the Jewish New Year is marked by the blowing of the Shofar and a time for reflection. The Rosh Hashanah Services are Monday, Sept. 6 at 7 p.m. and Tuesday, Sept. 7 at 10 am. Yom Kippur or the Day of Atonement refers to the annual day of fasting, prayer and repentance. Yom Kippur begins with a beautiful service on Wednesday, Sept. 15 at 7 p.m. and continues with services on Thursday, Sept. 16 at 10 am and 4 p.m. Following the 4 p.m. service there will be a reception with light refreshments to “Break the Fast”. With all that is happening in the world, this is a great opportunity to come together as a community.
COVID precautions will be observed, including face covering for all persons, both vaccinated and unvaccinated, while inside the synagogue. If you are unable to attend in person, you may join us on our live stream through our website, www.bayoujews.org.
For additional information, please contact Temple B’nai Israel at 318-387-0730 or email 1868temple@gmail.com. Everyone is always welcome to attend your Friday night Shabbat (Sabbath) services at 6 p.m.
