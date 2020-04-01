Anyone ages 17 or older who lives or works in Ouachita Parish can now receive a temporary e-card from the Ouachita Parish Public Library.With an e-card, residents can download e-books and e-audiobooks and stream movies, TV shows and music. Patrons who already have a Library card can use that barcode for the same resources.
To get an e-card, residents can call their local branch to speak with a staff member. After providing identification information including their state or federal ID number, patrons will receive a barcode to unlock numerous digital resources for one month. When the Library reopens, e-card users can upgrade their account to check out physical items.
Barcodes will work with apps like cloudLibrary, Hoopla Digital and Kanopy. E-cards also give access to Homework Louisiana powered by Tutor.com, which provides free, live tutoring for more than 60 subjects in grades K-12 and college courses.
Library staff will be available from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. Monday – Saturday to answer phones and help patrons with their e-cards. Patrons can call their local branch or 318.327.1490 ext. 3008 or email help@oplib.org for assistance. Due to the fluid nature of state and local government at this time, these details are subject to change.
