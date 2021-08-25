Ten children from Ouachita Parish received free bicycles last week as part of the Ouachita Parish Public Library and the Kiwanis of Greater Ouachita’s Bikes for Books program at the Main Branch Library. The kids won the grand prize drawing after completing the Library’s summer reading challenge.
“We are so proud of our young patrons who read hundreds of pages this summer,” said Library Youth Services Coordinator LaKeisha Bosworth. “These children are not only prepared for this coming school year, but they also have a joy for lifelong learning.”
Numerous studies show that children who do not read during the summer lose months of the previous school year’s academic gains. This summer reading loss has far-reaching effects. Third graders who do not read on level are four times less likely to graduate high school on time than their classmates who do read on grade level, according to an American Educational Research Association study.
“Literacy is so important for a child’s individual academic success, and also for the success of our community as a whole for years to come,” said Library Director Robin Toms. “We are so grateful to the Kiwanis for once again supporting the Bikes for Books program. The summer reading challenge truly improves the trajectory of a child’s life.” (Courtesy photos)
