Ten people graduated from the Monroe Fire Department’s Basic Training Academy last week during a ceremony at the city’s Public Safety Center.
The recruits began their 22-week academy on Feb. 1. The recruits were challenged with lectures, assignments, and hands-on training in many different areas, including hazardous materials, firefighting, and emergency medical response.
“I am honored for each of these new firefighters to join the Monroe Fire Department,” Monroe Fire Chief Terry Williams said.
“Over the past 22 weeks, these men and women have demonstrated their dedication to the citizens of the City of Monroe by working tirelessly to acquire the knowledge to become firefighters to serve the city at a moment’s notice. I am proud of their accomplishment, and I look forward to watching them grow and develop as the future of the fire service.”
Ten recruits graduated last week: Sydney Alston, Demontae Charleston, Maurice Dyer, A’Kella Jones, Matthew Mccaa, Colleen McCrary, Kale Perot, James Sanderlin, James Sanders and Domonic Wilson.
Mayor Friday Ellis says he was “proud of the recruits and their commitment to keeping Monroe citizens safe. It’s a rare person who sees danger and runs towards it. Thank you for your fearless dedication to keeping our city safe.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.