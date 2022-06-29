THE NORTHEAST District of the Daughters of the American Revolution volunteering at the Red, White, and Blue Airshow. (Courtesy photo)
the Northeast District of the Daughters of the American Revolutionat the Red, White, and Blue Airshow
Each year on July 4, America celebrates its independence. It dates to the year 1776 when 13 … Read more
- By Bill Roark bill.roark@reagan.com
I asked someone this week, “has the world gone crazy”? Interest rates are rising to new leve… Read more
Diabetes is a tough diagnosis, and I wish no one had to live with it. While the world waits … Read more
- By Jeff Crouere jeff@ringsidepolitics.com
The descendants of Presidents James Buchanan, Andrew Johnson, and Jimmy Carter can relax. Th… Read more
Do you want your retirement fund based on personal beliefs and cultural trends or would you … Read more
- By Jeremy Alford JJA@LaPolitics.com
All of the high-profile issues from this year’s regular session, from guns and transgender a… Read more
- By Dillon Nelson news@ouachitacitizen.com
The Sterlington Town Council agreed earlier this week to postpone awarding construction prop… Read more
- By Dillon Nelson news@ouachitacitizen.com
A project replacing the Cheniere Lake bridge and spillway recently hit a snag after crews de… Read more
- By Dillon Nelson news@ouachitacitizen.com
Judges across the state will continue to have the discretion to waive minimum mandatory sent… Read more
Northeast Louisiana Young Professionals and the Monroe Chamber of Commerce are now accepting… Read more
Flying Tiger Brewery is expected to host its 2nd Annual Firecracker 5K next week at its Monr… Read more
Dr. John Bruchhaus was named Chief Medical Officer (CMO) of St. Francis Medical Center effec… Read more
Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) of NELA is expected to offer online volunteer train… Read more
Renewable energy company Drax donated $2,000 to the Children’s Coalition of Northeast Louisi… Read more
Fifteen members from Christ Church of West Monroe traveled to Alaska on a short-term mission… Read more
Applications for the 2022 West Monroe-West Ouachita Chamber of Commerce Future Entrepreneur … Read more
Thirty-two Medical Laboratory Science students represented the University of Louisiana Monro… Read more
The Twin City Community Band (TCCB) is expected to present a free concert at 7 p.m. on July … Read more
A University of Louisiana Monroe professor won the Educators Rising Champion Award at the or… Read more
