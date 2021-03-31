The Wellspring Counseling and Family Development Center was recently awarded a grant through the Administration of Children and Families (ACF), Specialized Services for Abused Parents and Children program.
The Wellspring was one of 26 chosen out of the 131 proposal submitted for this grant.
The Heal, Overcome, Persevere, and Emerge empowered (HOPE) Program seeks to prevent future domestic violence by providing trauma-informed services that address the needs of children exposed to violence (CEV).
The HOPE Program will serve children exposed to domestic violence, family violence, or dating violence and their non-abusive parent by providing and coordinating services to help CEV and their non-abusing parents HOPE.
The multi-year demonstration project will also improve systemic responses with project partners: Louisiana Dept. of Children and Family Services, Ochsner/LSU Family Medicine Residency Program- Monroe, SAFE (Stop Abusive Family Environments) Task Force of Ouachita Parish, and SAFER Task Forces of Morehouse and Franklin Parishes by increasing the identification of CEV and enhancing trauma informed responsiveness; by updating the SAFE and SAFER Task Forces Coordinated Community Response to Domestic Violence manuals by developing the children exposed to violence section; and by enhancing evidence-informed services and interventions for children exposed to violence through peer to peer engagement and dissemination of project outcomes.
“We are thrilled to have the opportunity to partner with ACF and our local partners in an effort to meet the needs of survivors and their children, as we work together to interrupt the intergenerational cycle of intimate partner violence,” said The Wellspring Professional Services Director Lisa Longenbaugh, LPC, LMFT.
“This is a demonstration project, and as such is designed to help inform the work of those working with families exposed to violence across the nation, which is very exciting.”
The project will enhance capacity and expand direct services benefiting CEV.
A wide array of trauma informed, culturally responsive services will be provided with a threefold focus: 1) help the child(ren) overcome trauma; 2) strengthen the relationship between the non-abusive parent and the child; and 3) support the adult victim parent in understanding and effectively responding to the needs of their child(ren). Services will increase resilience in response to trauma, increase HOPE among participants, and prevent future domestic violence.
The Wellspring is an umbrella organization that focuses on strengthening the lives of individuals and families throughout Northeast Louisiana with programs that include mentoring for children; counseling, therapy and supervised visitation services; comprehensive residential and non-residential services for survivors of domestic violence, dating violence, sexual assault and stalking; and an array of homeless and Veterans’ programs and services.
