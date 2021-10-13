The Wellspring encourages you to take a stand against domestic violence during Domestic Violence Awareness Month.
Domestic violence is a pattern of controlling behaviors intended to frighten, intimidate, manipulate, hurt, humiliate, blame, injure or wound an intimate partner.
Contrary to popular perceptions, domestic violence is not solely physical. Emotional, verbal, sexual, and economic abuse are just as harmful and include isolation, sexual assault, intimidation, humiliation, and withholding financial support or information.
With 1 in 4 women and 1 in 7 men experiencing domestic violence in their lifetime, everyone likely knows someone who has been affected by the issue. The Wellspring encourages you to join them as they stand in the gap with and for survivors of domestic violence. They stand with those who are able to stand alone and for those who cannot stand at all. The Wellspring wants survivors of domestic violence to know that they see them, they hear their silent cries for help, and they stand up to acknowledge them.
Together, we can send a clear message to survivors that they are not alone. Domestic violence occurs in every community in Louisiana and can happen to anyone, regardless of race, age, gender, sexual orientation, religion or socioeconomic status. According to the Louisiana Coalition Against Domestic Violence (LCADV), Louisiana ranks 5th among the deadliest states for women. And while we live in a beautiful family-friendly town with strong community support, domestic violence is an insidious issue in our town.
If you or someone you know needs help, please contact The Wellspring. They are open Monday through Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Ouachita Parish
You can call the Monroe office at (318) 323-1505.
That office is located inside the Family Justice Center of Ouachita Parish at 620 Riverside Drive in Monroe.
Morehouse Parish
The phone number to their Bastrop office is (318) 281-3655. That office is located at 111 West Hickory Avenue in Bastrop.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.