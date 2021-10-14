VAPA “HMS Pinafore” performance
WHEN: 7:30 p.m., Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, Oct. 14, 15, and 16; 2 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 17
WHERE: Brown Auditorium
COST: Free for ULM students, $15 for general admission
TICKETS: Eventbrite
The Band Delta at the Monroe VFW
Oct. 15 @ 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.
1499 Highway 594 Monroe, LA 71203
Bayou Trade Days
Flea Market
Oct. 15 to Oct. 17 @ 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
7890 Desiard St Monroe, LA 71203
(318) 805-2022
Join Bayou Trade Days Flea Market for shopping, fun, and great food.
Super Saturday
When: Saturday, Oct. 16 from 10 a.m. until 12 noon
Where: Origin Bank Family Garden -117 Hall Street
Cost: Free
Contact: dlandry@childrenscoalition.org
Fall Fun filled with planting, harvesting, moving, painting at more at the Children’s Coalition.
Landry Vineyards Tasting
Oct. 16 from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Wine Tastings
5699 New Natchitoches Rd., West Monroe, LA
Dia De La Familia
When: Saturday, Oct. 16 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Where: Lake D’Arbonne State Park - Farmerville
Costs: Free
Contact: dlandry@childrenscoalition.org
Through our partnerships, we hope to promote healthy living and physical fitness as well as the features and activities available at our park. It is also our goal to feature and celebrate the Hispanic culture in northeast Louisiana and to bring vital resources to the community through vendors and service providers who will be in attendance.
Poker Run
Oct. 16 @ 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
6200 Frontage Rd, Monroe, LA 71202
Warhawk Harley-Davidson will be supporting pregnancy and infant loss awareness with a Poker run, burgers, hot dogs, face painters and a jumper for the kids.
Kids Bike Race
Oct. 16 @ 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
1500 N 19th St., Monroe, LA 71201
Join Pelican State Credit Union for the 3rd Annual free Kids Bike Race in Monroe. Kids ages 12 and under (and their parents) are invited to participate in this healthy and free event. Participants receive a medal of completion, goody bag, shirt, and refreshments while also enjoying activities like face painting and a bounce house.
1st Annual Fall Market Extravaganza
Oct. 16 @ 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
316 S Grand St Monroe, LA 71201
Fall into style at the 1st Annual Fall Market Extravaganza at the Downtown River Market. Come on out and enjoy a day where you can shop, eat delicious food and have fun.
Fall Market on the Alley
Oct. 16 @ 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
250 Trenton St., West Monroe, LA 71291
Admission: Free
You’re invited to join Fall Market on the Alley. The market will feature handmade artisan items, homegrown goodies, and a food truck. There will also be a fun children’s pumpkin decorating station with take-home pumpkins.
Twin City Classic Chevy Club 33rd Annual Show
Oct. 16. Registration begins at 8 a.m.
102 Thomas Road West Monroe, LA 71291
Get ready for the 33rd Annual Classic Show benefiting MedCamps of Louisiana. All American made vehicles welcome with numerous classes for awards, door prizes and 50/50 raffle.
Oktoberfest Celebration
& Beer Garden Dedication
Oct. 16 @ 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
204 Commerce St West Monroe, LA 71291
Join Flying Heart Brewing & Pub for an Oktoberfest celebration and support local firefighters and the MDA.
Builds of the Bayou
Oct. 16 @ 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
601 S Riverfront St West Monroe, LA 71292
A charity truck/car meet with all proceeds going to the Louisiana Baptist Childrens Home.
ULM Football vs Liberty
Oct. 16 at 6 p.m.
514 Warhawk Way Monroe, LA 71203
Watch the ULM Warhawks take on the Liberty Flames.
The Chennault Gala
Oct. 16 @ 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.
401 Lea Joyner Memorial Expressway, Monroe, LA 71210
(318) 362-5540
Admission: $75
The Chennault Aviation and Military Museum Presents “A Night at the USO” Gala featuring “The Fabulous Equinox”.
Stars on The Bayou
Oct. 16 @ 7 p.m. to 11 p.m.
201 Washington St. Monroe, LA 71201
(318) 325-9837
Feel the arts come alive at Stars On The Bayou. QuesTECH Learning will be hosting their talent show to debut local talent at The Hub Music Hall.
Rebel Runway
Oct. 19 @ 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
901 Ridge Ave West Monroe, LA 71291
Admission: $40
West Monroe High School Cheer Booster Club invites you to their annual fashion show. Fall and winter fashions for 2021 will be provided by local boutiques.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.