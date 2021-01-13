Works by Union Parish artists Bob Ward, Barbara Sisk and Nicole Ramsey will be on display in the “Art in the Time of Coronavirus” exhibit set for Jan. 19 through Feb. 28 in Discovery Place-Union Museum of History and Art in Farmerville.
During the confining days of the Coronavirus pandemic, these three have been busy in their art studios.
Their resulting works will be exhibited during the hours 1 to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday; 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.
Admission is free.
The museum is located at 211 N. Main St., Farmerville. For more information, call 318-982-8020 or visit www.UnionMuseumofHistoryandArt.org.
Ward is retired professor of art at the University of Louisiana at Monroe, where he also was director of the Bry Art Gallery.
In his long career, he earned numerous accolades for his art, and continues his work, primarily acrylic on canvas. Sisk learned her artistic skills from her grandmother, and works in a variety of media including oil, china painting, quilting, and crochet.
Her oil painting won Best of Show in the Union Arts Council competition in 2017.
Ramsey is new to art, but already has earned several prizes for her acrylic paintings, including People’s Choice and first place in the Union Arts Council competition of 2019.
