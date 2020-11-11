Tickets for the Arts Council of Northeast Louisiana’s brand new COVID inspired fundraiser, ARTvent! are selling fast.
Starting Dec. 1 for a total of 12 consecutive days, the Arts Council will be drawing for prizes to be given away to lucky winners.
A limited number of tickets to enter are just $50 each and give you a chance to win every day. Prizes range from a Bayou Staycation which includes a weekend stay at Bayou Long Beard to a dinner for six at Parish Restaurant and private tour and tasting at Flying Tiger Brewery.
Prize packages including jewelry, gift cards, fine wine and spirits, limited edition artwork, pet packages, private jazz concert, additional AirBnB stays, health products, and more will be given away! After winning a daily prize, you will still be eligible for the Grand Prize drawing that includes a 7-night condo stay at Perdido, Florida, Amanda Johnson Art, and two Andrea May Hinton travel mugs. Each prize package has been thoughtfully curated by the Arts Council and their gracious donors.
COVID-19 has forced many organizations to re-invent their approach to funding their mission. With the cancellation of both Blend of the Bayou in May and North Delta Food & Wine Festival this fall, the Arts Council has realized a significant reduction in income. The Arts Council created this COVID safe way to give everyone a chance to support the arts and win unique and exciting prizes.
Tickets are currently on sale. They are available on-line at www.nelaarts.org/artvent as well as from any Arts Council board member or through the Arts Council office. A full list of daily prizes, donors, and sponsors can be found on the Arts Council website as well. You must be 21 or older to participate.
Proceeds from the raffle benefit the Arts Council of Northeast Louisiana, its programs, and services.
Activities of the Arts Council are supported by a grant from the Louisiana Division of the Arts, Office of Cultural Development, Department of Culture, Recreation and Tourism, in cooperation with the Louisiana State Arts Council. Funding has also been provided by the National Endowment for the Arts, Art Works.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.