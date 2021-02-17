EDITOR'S NOTE: In honor of Black History Month, state Rep. Pat Moore is recognizing a number of local individuals and organizations making significant contributions to the local community.
Valisia Tisdale is the Community Center Manager at the West Monroe Community Center with the City of West Monroe.
Her responsibilities range from development and implementation of strategies to meet immediate and long-term community needs and building relationships and partnerships to make more resources and opportunities available to the coordination of community engagement activities. She provides on-going interfacing with community members to actively promote the Center’s programs.
Valisia began her career in 1995 with Monroe Police Department and later served in various positions across the Criminal Justice System. She not only served in the justice system but also a part of the non-profit community from managing and coordinating programs, resource development, and community relations and engagement.
Over a 24-year span, she’s served with Ouachita Parish Police Jury and Green Oaks Detention Center as Director of Institutional Living; Youth Services of Northeast Louisiana and the Teen Court program as Director; and United Way of Northeast Louisiana as Resource Development and Community Engagement Manager. She has gained a wealth of knowledge and hands-on experience to glean from working within the community. She is passionate about helping people and dedicated to providing program services to those in need.
She’s a graduate of the Grambling State University with a Bachelor’s and Master’s of Science in Criminal Justice.
