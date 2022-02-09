The University of Louisiana at Monroe’s School of Visual and Performing Arts and a local youth theater, the Strauss Youth Academy for the Arts, join together to present the play “To Kill a Mockingbird” on ULM’s campus.
Performance dates are Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, Feb. 17-19 at 7 p.m. and Sunday, Feb. 20 at 2 p.m. All performances are in Spyker Theatre, located on the west side of Brown Auditorium.
Admission is free for ULM students with ID, ULM faculty and staff is $5, and general admission is $10. Tickets are available on Eventbrite (search for ULM).
The play is based on Harper Lee’s Pulitzer Prize-winning novel, “To Kill a Mockingbird,” sharing her real-life experiences in Monroeville, Ala.
The ULM production staff includes director Mark Ross Clark, Ph.D.; technical director Steven Burnside; costumer Margaret Hall; and producer Derle Long, Ph.D., director of the School of Visual and Performing Arts.
“The cast of the play was chosen from talented acting students at ULM and includes four gifted students from the Strauss Youth Academy for the Arts,” Clark said.
Principal actors cast in the play are largely double cast (*SYAA students): Atticus Finch – Kade McKenna, Gabe Wright; Jean Louise (the mature Scout) – Cherie Mialaret; Scout – Libbi Musgrave, Maggie Rocconi*; Jem Finch – Wesley Curtis*, Cas Fontana*; Dill – Brunson White*; Calpurnia – Nautica Jones, Abigail Isaac; Sheriff Tate – Ryan Kersh; Bob Ewell – Wyatt Sage; Helen Robinson – Rachel Goodly, Debra Isaac; Reverend Sykes – Jonathan Hannon; Nathan/Arthur Radley – Nathan Switalski; Tom Robinson – James Wright; Judge Taylor – Travis Waylne Cobb; Walter Cunningham – Jeremiah Cotton; Maude Atkinson – Anna Clingan; Stephanie Crawford – Delaney Morgan; Mrs. Dubose – AbiGayle Russell; Mayella Ewell – Abigail Hawthorne, Rebekah Johnson; Jessie – Rachel Goodly, Debra Isaac.
