Discover Monroe-West Monroe was awarded the Southeast Tourism Society’s Tourism Office of the Year with a budget of more than $1 million at the annual STS Connections conference on Sept. 29.
This award honors an organization that sets examples of the best work in travel and tourism and shines a light for others in the industry to follow.
“Discover Monroe-West Monroe is proud and honored to accept this award. We have an amazing team who works incredibly hard to tell the story of Ouachita parish and to create an impact on our community through the value of tourism” Sheila Snow, Discover Monroe-West Monroe Vice President of Communications said.
During 2020, Discover Monroe-West Monroe launched its new brand which included the release of its Monroe-West Monroe personality quiz. Discover Monroe-West Monroe also launched its Tourism Ambassadors Group.
With safety protocols in place, they were able to host the Twin City Marathon which was the only full marathon in the state of Louisiana in 2020. Against long odds and numerous obstacles, Discover Monroe-West Monroe hosted 24 teams safely at the DBB, Inc. World series in Monroe-West Monroe.
Southeast Tourism Society mission is to “improve the economic vitality of the Southeast by uniting all segments of the Travel and Tourism Industry.” STS has an engaged network of 1000+ members.
