Tractor Supply recently completed remodeling its West Monroe store on Mane Street near the Ike Hamilton Expo Center.
The store is now home to a new, extensive Garden Center loaded with essentials for everyone from first-time gardeners to expert horticulturists.
It has also created a designated pickup center just for feed and fencing customers, and the interior of the store has been redesigned and features customer service upgrades as well as the latest advancements in in-store technology.
The Garden Center offers a new assortment of lawn and garden products and customers will also find items from national brands and new options for professional landscapers.
“At Tractor Supply, we constantly work to improve the customer experience, from product offerings to in-store features. These exciting upgrades have completely transformed our store, making it an even better option for customers shopping for Life Out Here,” said Christopher Masters, manager of the West Monroe Tractor Supply store. “We are so excited to show off our new space.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.