Ouachita Parish sheriff’s Deputy Kenneth Tramble, a 15-year veteran of the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office, was recently selected to receive the Beyond the Badge “Heart of Law Enforcement” Award.
He received the award earlier last week at the awards luncheon in Baton Rouge.
“We are very proud of Deputy Tramble and all of the Deputies assigned to DMAC for their accomplishments working with our youth,” said Sheriff Jay Russell. “His impact on the lives of these two young men reinforces the importance of the role DMAC plays in the future of our community.”
Tramble was selected for his work, going above and beyond the call of duty, in the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office Deputies Making A Change (DMAC) program. DMAC is a youth mentoring program that addresses the incarceration rate among young children. The program targets those who are failing in school, at risk of being incarcerated or have problems with authority. It consists of tutoring, physical fitness, life skills, mentoring, video instruction and many other areas of instruction. Its main objective is to enhance the thinking ability of neighborhood youth and promote positive behavior.
Tramble was selected based on the recommendations from the mothers of two children he met in the DMAC program. Not only did he work and counsel with them during the normal class activities, he spent countless hours of his own time attending their school events and ceremonies, demonstrating to them that he really cared about their lives and their future.
Seeing some young children come to school unable to dress according to school guidelines and not being prepared due to not having the necessary school supplies, Tramble has often used his own money to purchase socks, shoes and school supplies for those in need.
