St. Francis Medical Group recently welcomed David Tran, DPM, AACFAS to its team of providers.
Tran specializes in Podiatric Surgery and the diagnosis and treatment of the foot and ankle. He joins an experienced team of highly trained experts at St. Francis Medical Group who are consistently recognized for compassionate care, clinical expertise and quality.
Tran is originally a native of Pittsburgh, Penn. He completed his undergraduate studies at Mount Aloysius College in Cresson, Pennsylvania and is a graduate of the Kent State University College of Podiatric Medicine, just outside Cleveland, Ohio. He completed a three-year surgical residency at Mercy St. Vincent Medical Center, a level one academic trauma center in Toledo, Ohio.
Tran is board qualified in both foot and ankle surgery by the American Board of Foot and Ankle Surgery. Tran has extensive training in the non-operative and operative management of all conditions affecting the foot and ankle
. He has comprehensive surgical training in the treatment of foot and ankle trauma, diabetic limb salvage, complex deformity reconstruction of the forefoot and hindfoot, total ankle joint replacement (TAR), revisional surgery, ankle arthroscopy, sports medicine, and minimally invasive surgery.
He is a member of the American College of Foot and Ankle Surgeons, the Louisiana Podiatric Medical Association, and the American Podiatric Medical Association.
St. Francis Podiatry Clinic is located in the St. Francis Community Health Center at 2600 Tower Drive, Suite 215 in Monroe.
