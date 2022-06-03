LOUISIANA STATE Police recognized Trooper Ragland and Ouachita Parish sheriff's deputies Lambert and Albritton for their commendable efforts at a recent car crash scene by presenting them the Louisiana State Police Lifesaving Award at a ceremony at the LSP Training Academy in Baton Rouge last week. (Courtesy photo)
Most Popular
Articles
- 2022 Softball All-Parish Team
- SEC charges Breland with fraud in municipal bond deals
- Player of the Year: Sterlington's Taylor leads team in circle and at plate
- West Ouachita hires Hannah as defensive coordinator
- Attendees voice concerns over LDWF ban
- Coach of the Year: Daigle steadies rocky ship for Lady Rebels
- Pitcher of the Year: Nichols maintains success inside the circle
- Boydstun. Crnkovic lead All-Parish
- OPPJ mulls $500k for new children’s museum
- Ferriday employees paid $2,500 bonus
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
READ MORE
- By Victor Skinner | The Center Square
The state Public Service Commission is drafting an order to require Entergy and other invest… Read more
LOUISIANA STATE Police recognized Trooper Ragland and Ouachita Parish sheriff's deputies Lam… Read more
- Staff report | news@ouachitacitizen.com
Ouachita Parish sheriff’s deputies arrested a Columbia man and woman on suspicion of theft f… Read more
- By Jake Martin | sports@ouachitacitizen.com
Like it or not, Louisiana high school sports postseason play will look much different in the fall. Read more
- By Victor Skinner | The Center Square
Legislation to outlaw hand-held cell phones while driving is heading to the state Senate aft… Read more
The U.S Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) charged former Sterlington mayor Vern Brela… Read more
- By Victor Skinner | The Center Square
Two pieces of legislation intended to create education savings accounts for students to use … Read more
- By Victor Skinner | The Center Square
A state Senate committee approved legislation last week to remove the requirement for a perm… Read more
- Staff report | news@ouachitacitizen.com
Ouachita Parish sheriff's deputies arrested a Monroe man last week on suspicion of false imp… Read more
- By Victor Skinner | The Center Square
Louisianans may soon have the authority to wrestle catfish out of the water with their bare … Read more
An investigation by Ouachita Parish sheriff’s investigators resulted in the arrest of two su… Read more
Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop F responded to a two-vehicle crash that occurred … Read more
THE CITY of Monroe won the State Cleanest City Contest in its category, which is determined … Read more
WEST MONROE – Members of the Louisiana Garden Club Federation announced today the City of We… Read more
Discover Monroe-West Monroe held training sessions were held from May 24 to May 26. Read more
Mid South Extrusion, which produces polyethylene film for food packaging and other consumer … Read more
- By Jim Brown www.jimbrownusa.com
If you have small children or grandchildren, it’s difficult to process how a deranged assass… Read more
- By Jeremy Alford JJA@LaPolitics.com
With term limits on the horizon and his final regular session less than a year away, Senate … Read more
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.