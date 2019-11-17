U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy recently commended President Trump’s appointment of Christian Weiler from New Orleans to the United States Tax Court.
The Tax Court provides a national forum to quickly resolve disputes between taxpayers and the Internal Revenue Service (IRS). Only 19 judges from across the United States serve on the court.
Weiler graduated with an Accounting degree from LSU and a Masters of Law in Taxation from Southern Methodist University. He obtained his law degree from Loyola University School of Law in New Orleans.
He is certified as a tax law specialist by the Louisiana State Board of Legal Specialization and serves as the Programming Chair for the Louisiana State Bar Tax Section.
“Christian Weiler has impressive tax law credentials. President Trump made an outstanding pick for the Tax Court. He is willing to give up his law practice and move his family to serve our country. I am grateful for his love of the United States,” said Cassidy.
Weiler is a partner at Weiler & Rees in New Orleans and Covington and has been recognized as a top-rated tax attorney in New Orleans by Super Lawyers and New Orleans Magazine. He is a volunteer attorney for the Southeast Louisiana Legal Services Clinic.
He has been recognized for multiple outstanding pro bono service awards for Louisiana’s indigent population. Weiler is active in the New Orleans community as a board member for the Boys and Girls Hope of Greater New Orleans, Children Neuromuscular Foundation of Louisiana, and Louise T. Fein Memorial Foundation. He is married with four children.
