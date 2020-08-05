The city of West Monroe and the city of Monroe, in partnership with the Food Bank of Northeast Louisiana, will both host food distributions during the first week of August.
These food distributions are open to all residents who live in Ouachita Parish who are in need of food.
West Monroe Distribution: Thursday, Aug. 6 from 9 a.m. until supplies run out at the Ike Hamilton Expo Center located at 501 Mane St. in West Monroe.
“We thank the Food Bank of Northeast Louisiana for partnering with the cities of Monroe and West Monroe to distribute food to those in our community who need assistance,” said West Monroe Mayor Staci Mitchell. “Food security is a basic need, and we are proud to partner with the Food Bank to meet that need.”
Monroe Distribution: Wednesday, Aug. 5 from 9 a.m. until supplies run out at the Monroe Civic Center located at 401 Lea Joyner Expressway in Monroe.
Each vehicle will receive a box containing chicken drumsticks, chicken Creole, chicken strips, and smoked sausage. In addition attendees will receive a 25-pound box of non-perishable food items, and a bag of fresh apples. Food will be distributed on a first come, first serve basis, and limited to one set per vehicle.
The distribution will be a “drive-through” service, with members of the Louisiana National Guard loading food boxes into the vehicles. Recipients will not have to get out of their vehicles, and are asked to clear space in their trunk prior to the distribution if possible.
The Food Bank of Northeast Louisiana has been hosting drive-though food distributions throughout the 12-parish region they serve since the pandemic began. This is in addition to over 50 regular program and partner agency distributions.
For those in need of food who live outside of Ouachita Parish, help is also available.
Visit foodbanknela.org/find-food or call the Food Bank at 318-322-3567 to find a local food distribution.
