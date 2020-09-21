Discover Monroe-West Monroe along with the cities of Monroe and West Monroe will host a tour of the two cities via the Twin City Half and Full Marathon on Nov. 8.
The routes will wind runners through the historic downtowns of both cities, along majestic tree-lined neighborhoods, and over the Ouachita River.
The event will start and finish at the Ike Hamilton Expo Center in West Monroe, LA. The course is USA Track & Field certified and is a Boston Marathon qualifier. Runners from over 17 states will compete in both races this year.
“We are excited to host the second Twin City Marathon run through both Monroe and West Monroe and bring in runners from across the country to visit Ouachita Parish,” Amy Keifenheim, Discover Monroe-West Monroe Sales & Event Developer said.
The Twin City Marathon team is currently looking for volunteers .
