Downtown Arts Alliance of Monroe has teamed with the Northeast Louisiana Arts Council to produce a new art residency program called “Cultivate/Create.” In this residency, artists Rae Tedeton and Shelby Kiper Burns have been living and breathing Monroe culture by staying in the historical Neville House. They both have stressed the significance of the unique opportunity this artist residency has given them. The Inaugural Cultivate/Create artist residency is made possible through a Louisiana Projects Grant funded by the Louisiana Division of the Arts and facilitated by the Northeast Louisiana Arts Council. (Photos courtesy Northeast Louisiana Arts Council)
Most Popular
Articles
- The Morning Drive unveils Ruston's Elite 11
- IMPACT PLAYER: Carroll's Blunt makes the switch to QB
- Evidence sealed in lawsuit against clerk, judges
- IMPACT PLAYER: Ouachita pass rusher Cooley returns from injury
- Public schools ignore parents
- Belles to play in World Series
- Monroe finances Echols, Vantage development with $2.5M
- Woman dies in West Monroe crash
- Three inmates escape corrections facility
- Unrestrained Sterlington woman dies from injuries in crash
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
READ MORE
- By Loryn Kykendall loryn@ouachitacitizen.com
Two baseball world series brought in an estimated $1.8 million as a boost to the Ouachita Pa… Read more
Downtown Arts Alliance of Monroe has teamed with the Northeast Louisiana Arts Council to pro… Read more
TAYNLEI PLANT-ERY in Monroe plans to host its Esther Gallow Community Garden Volunteer Day o… Read more
- By Dillon Nelson news@ouachitacitizen.com
The construction of new batting cages at the Sterlington Sports Complex is expected to begin… Read more
- By Loryn Kykendall loryn@ouachitacitizen.com
Several Ouachita Parish School Board members, who are seeking re-election, drew opponents du… Read more
Renewable energy company Drax recently sponsored KTVE’s homeless veterans food drive to supp… Read more
Downtown Monroe has a new addition with the completion of a mural located at the corner of A… Read more
The Monroe Chamber of Commerce and Progressive Bank plan to host the 16th annual Golf Classi… Read more
The Louisiana State Univeristy AgCenter recently named Ron Strahan as the Northwest Region d… Read more
Lyla Corkern, owner of Finding Solace and graduate of Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Business Pr… Read more
Raising Cane’s Dog Park at Kiroli Park in West Monroe is among 30 finalists chosen to compet… Read more
The Ouachita Parish Public Library plans to partner with the Ouachita Parish Citizen Broadba… Read more
Ouachita Green announced last week the winners of its 2022 Photography Contest in the profes… Read more
- By Jake Martin | sports@ouachitacitizen.com
Louisiana Tech is destined to surprise in 2022. Read more
- By Victor Skinner The Center Square
State officials are working toward a more permanent system to shelter those displaced by hur… Read more
- Staff report | news@ouachitacitizen.com
Monroe Police officers arrested a Monroe man last week for possession of Schedule 1 narcotic… Read more
- Staff report | news@ouachitacitizen.com
Monroe Police officers arrested a Monroe man last week after he allegedly broke into his gir… Read more
- By Jake Martin | sports@ouachitacitizen.com
Difficult times reveal character. Read more
In coordination with University Advancement, Louisiana Tech Athletics has renamed its fundra… Read more
- By Victor Skinner The Center Square
State lawmakers are backing legislation in Congress to increase the state's share of oil and… Read more
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.