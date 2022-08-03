Downtown Arts Alliance of Monroe has teamed with the Northeast Louisiana Arts Council to produce a new art residency program called “Cultivate/Create.” In this residency, artists Rae Tedeton and Shelby Kiper Burns have been living and breathing Monroe culture by staying in the historical Neville House. They both have stressed the significance of the unique opportunity this artist residency has given them. The Inaugural Cultivate/Create artist residency is made possible through a Louisiana Projects Grant funded by the Louisiana Division of the Arts and facilitated by the Northeast Louisiana Arts Council. (Photos courtesy Northeast Louisiana Arts Council)

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.