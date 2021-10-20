Innovation, fostered in a culture of expanding ideas and pushing established boundaries, leads to the changes in business, healthcare, and technology which propel society past the normal and into the incredible.
To encourage students to develop their innovative ideas, the university, with a key partner, announces the Entrepreneurship Pelican Cup.
At 10 a.m. Friday, Oct 22, 2021, a press conference will be held at Laird Weems Center to introduce the Entrepreneurship Pelican Cup business competition developed by ULM in partnership with sponsor Dhu C. Thompson, founder and retired CEO of Delta Plastics.
Thompson is providing $50,000 in prize money to be presented to students and faculty advisers for first place ($25,000), second place ($15,000), third place ($10,000), elevator pitch ($2,000), and $3,000 to faculty for first, second and third places.
The 2022 competition is open to all ULM and VCOM students, with future competitions open to all colleges and universities in Louisiana.
A website will be launched containing more information about how to enter the Entrepreneurship Pelican Cup.
The Entrepreneurship Pelican Cup is a real-world entrepreneur education opportunity for college students.
There is no cost to enter the competition.
Teams are not required to launch their businesses to compete.
Students and their faculty advisers are rewarded for the rigorous work accomplished throughout all phases of the competition.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.