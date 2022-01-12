The University of Louisiana Monroe Cheerleading Squad will compete in Orlando, FL in the 2022 Universal Cheerleading Association College Cheerleading and Dance Team National Championship, Jan. 14-16.
ULM Cheer will face squads from around the nation in the UCA College Game Day competition on Friday, Jan. 14. The competition will be at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex and streaming on Varsity TV.
This year’s University World Cup Championship category was canceled due to COVID-19. In 2020, ULM Cheer brought the championship cup home, prevailing over Long Beach University and Brock University.
Sammi Spivey was on that winning squad and today is the ULM Cheer coach.
In 2021, the squad placed third in Game Day. ULM Cheer returns to competition with new high-energy routines and precision moves perfected after hours of practice.
“We have made astounding progress this year. ULM Cheer is humble but well ahead of the game, as this is a challenge we have been preparing for all year. Three words to describe these girls would be: Unified, Loving, and Motivated. We are ULM Proud,” Spivey said.
Vice President for Student Affairs Valerie Fields, Ed.D., said ULM Cheer is ready to show the judges their brand of Warhawk spirit.
“We are excited to provide opportunities to demonstrate unlimited lenses – and level up for competition,” Fields said.
ULM Cheer includes T’Liyah Terry, Jordan Rister, Rylie Brock, Jade Hill, Madelyn Bozeman, Nakeah Sims, Rachel Meredith, Mari Beth DeWitt, Hailey Barron, Julia Oubre, Captain Sydney Owens, Lieutenant Jessica Hale, Carly Ragsdale, Caleigh Gilbert, Anna Bennett, Lieutenant Taylor Hill, Skylar Biggs, Emma Armstrong, Faith Gaude, Co-Captain Kayla LaCoste, Regan Digilormo, Co-Captain Kami May, Baley Pace, and Ainsley Noel.
ULM Cheer adviser Alicia Rollins said President Ron Berry’s encouragement to excel fuels their determination.
“One of our biggest inspirations is Dr. Berry’s desire for us to be the best in the world at what we do. In these competitions, we will compete against much larger schools and represent Monroe to the fullest. This is a great chance for us to show the world ULM,” Rollins said.
