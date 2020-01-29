The University of Louisiana Monroe Cheerleading Team was named World Cup Champions at the Universal Cheerleading Association National Championship in Orlando, FL, at Disney World Jan. 17-19, 2020.
At the D1A All-Girl Game Day competition, ULM Cheerleading placed eighth in the nation with zero deductions on their routine. The following day, the team competed in the University World Cup Championship, where they placed first in Game Day as the top-scoring team in the USA and second in national ranking.
Patience Talley, ULM Cheerleading coach and assistant coordinator of ULM Student Life and Spirit Groups, expresses her pride in the cheerleaders’ hard work and recognition as World Cup Champions.
“Winning the World Cup Championship is a dream come true for us. As I think back at all of the trials and tribulations this team has had to overcome this season, the more I
“ realize we needed this. We needed this to show the world that the ULM Cheerleaders are valued and there is value in what we do,” Talley said.
Team members that participated in the competition include: Bailey Trichell, 19, Freshman Elementary Education, Delhi; Baylor Chastant, 21, Senior, Mathematics, New Iberia; Callie “Mae” O’Bryant, 18, Freshman, Undecided/Biology, Covington; Elizabeth “Patty” Hamman, 21, Senior, BA/Management, Shreveport; Faith “Faithy” Gaude, 18, Freshman, Pre-Nursing, Madisonville; Haley Taylor, 19, Sophomore, Pre-Dental Hygiene, Monroe; Jailyn Ivy, 18, Freshman, Political Science/Criminal Justice, Shreveport; Jessica Wright, 21, Junior, Communications/Graphic Design, Dry Prong; Kailyn M. Ivy, 18, Freshman, Nursing, Shreveport; Kamiron “Kami” May, 20, Sophomore, Criminal Justice, Calhoun; Kayla LaCoste, 19, Sophomore, Secondary Education, Slidell; Lindsey M. Childress, 18, Freshman, Pre-OT, Gonzales; Madison Bourque, 19, Sophomore, Pre-Pharmacy, Monroe; Molly Lovelace, 20, Junior, Pre-PT, Sprindale, AR; Morgan “Sava” DeRosia, 20, Junior, SLP/Psychology, Deville; Morgan Goings, 19, Freshman, Psychology/OT, Kentwood; Nia Traylor, 18, Freshman, Pre-Nursing, Shreveport; Paige Lowery, 20, Junior, Elementary Education, Haughton; Regan L. Dililormo, 18, Freshman, Pre-Nursing, Bossier City; Samariah “Sammi” Spivey, 19, Sophomore, Biology Pre-Med, Monroe; Savannah Hartmann, 20, Freshman, Psychology, West Monroe; Shelby Richardson, 20, Sophomore, Psychology/Business, Eunice; and Moira “Gracie” Demers, 20, Junior, Pre- SLP, Colfax.
“There is value in everything you do. We do this for each other, our coaches, our friends, our family, our alumni, and our university. I am so proud of these girls and what we put on the mat – twice. It wasn’t always easy, but we pushed through, we worked together, and we got an end result we would have never dreamed of,” said ULM Cheerleading captain Jessica Wright.
In preparation for the competition, ULM Cheerleading spent approximately 150 hours between December and January — along with regular semester practices — to perfect their routine.
Talley requested only two things from her team: to hit the routine hard and to have fun.
“The feeling of watching those girls perform was like no other! I couldn’t have asked for anything more; they left everything on the mat. They represented our great university exceptionally well!” said Talley.
ULM Cheerleading has competed at UCA for approximately 15 years.
This year, the team beat Georgia State University in D1A All-Girl Game Day and beat Long Beach University and Brock University in the World Cup Championship.
