The National Endowment for the Humanities (NEH) and Louisiana Endowment for the Humanities (LEH) have approved a grant proposal written by students in the English professional writing class of Patrick Morgan, Ph.D., at the University of Louisiana Monroe.
The grant was awarded to librarian and Coordinator of Collections Heather Pilcher and provides funding to digitize 50 years of ULM’s historical student newspaper, which are housed in the ULM Library Special Collections & Archives.
The $2,200 LEH Rebirth Grant will allow the university archives to preserve students’ writings from the founding of the university in 1931 to 1980.
The student newspaper during this time was called The Pow Wow and records students’ voices as they responded to campus life, cultural changes in Northeast Louisiana, and significant historical events, such as the attack on Pearl Harbor, the John F. Kennedy assassination, and the Civil Rights Movement.
Once digitized, the student newspaper will be available free to all at the Louisiana Digital Library. There will also be a public exhibit showcasing highlights from the student newspaper across the decades.
“I’m tremendously proud of my students’ achievement,” said Morgan, an assistant professor, who taught the English course on grant writing during the spring 2020 semester.
“On the first day of class,” he explained, “I told the students that they were grant writing consultants, and librarian Heather Pilcher was their client.”
ULM students participating in the project include Alfonzo Galvan, Mary Hillman, Clayton Bryan, Trinity Foucha, Rufus Dell McDowell II, Jenessa Taylor, and Sarah Treadway.
The students would regularly meet at the Special Collections & Archives, exploring the student newspaper’s printed editions and asking questions about the library’s needs.
“This was truly a collaborative experience,” said Morgan. “Everyone wrote a section of the grant proposal and helped revise it as a whole.”
The class members were in charge of coordinating with the library to identify the focus for the grant, and then locating funding sources, voting on which funding source they should pursue, and composing the proposal.
