ULM environmental lab

The Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality issued accreditation for six new types of chemical and biological tests to the University of Louisiana-Monroe’s Environmental Analysis Lab.

The lab is now able to conduct 85 wastewater, soil and animal tissue tests that contribute to the protection of the state’s land and waterways.

Th six new tests include lithium, nitrate-nitrite, phosphorous, total kjeldahl nitrogen and two additional methods to test nitrate and chemical oxygen demand. Previously, the lab sent those samples to other organizations outside the region, which cost ULM.

These approvals are estimated to save ULM more than $30,000 per year.

ULM has the only accredited wastewater analysis lab in the region. Its clients range from private residents to the federal government.

According to Terri Lancaster, Director of the ULM Environmental Analysis Lab, the new accreditations will allow for faster turnaround time for clients.

“An industry has to meet EPA requirements to discharge water so it does not pollute the waterways,” said Terri Lancaster, Director of the ULM Environmental Analysis Lab.

The lab regularly tests water quality at 12 locations on Bayou DeSiard for the City of Monroe as well as wastewater discharge at locations varying from industrial plants to car washes.

“When you protect the environment, you’re ultimately protecting those that live in the environment,” Lancaster said.

