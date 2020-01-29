University of Louisiana Monroe Professor of Music Sandra Lunte celebrated her 25th year at ULM by hosting a flute quartet recital with three of her former students.
Joining Lunte are ULM alumni Larry Lashley, Mallory Sanchez, and John Rea.
“An Evening of Flute Quartet Music” was held Monday.
Lashley, (B.M.E., 2003) is band director at East Ouachita Middle School, is married and has two sons. Sanchez (B.M., 2012) is the physician liaison and director of marketing for Louisiana Pain Care and is in her fourth year at Gracie Jui Jitsu. Rea (B.M., 2011) is the photographer at John Rea Realty and an instructor at Blue Sky Yoga.
“I have known these three flutists since they were each 15 years old. I am very fortunate to have wonderful relationships with many of my former students. It is one of my greatest joys,” said Lunte. Lashley, Sanchez, and Rea are all involved with the Monroe Symphony Orchestra. Lashley is a piccoloist. Sanchez and Rea play second flute while Sanchez is also substitute principal flute.
