The University of Louisiana Monroe Gerontology Program in the College of Business and Social Sciences is presenting two free events on Thursday, Nov. 7.
The Senior Appreciation Luncheon, which is open to all senior citizens, is 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., followed by the Second Annual Conference on Age and Aging from 1:15-4:45 p.m. Both events are on the second floor of the ULM Student Union Building.
Registration for the luncheon is requested by contacting Gerontology Program Director Anita Sharma, Ph.D., at 318-680-4225 or asharma@ulm.edu. To reserve transportation, call the Ouachita Council on Aging, 318-387-0535 or West Ouachita Senior Center, 318-397-3299.
Sponsored by Vantage and C.A.B.L.E., Senior Health Insurance Information Program (SHIIP) materials will be available.
Following the luncheon, the Second Annual Conference on Age and Aging is from 1:15-4:45 p.m. The conference, which focuses on dementia, is sponsored by Vantage Health Plan.
The conference workshops are: Understanding the basics of Alzheimer’s disease; Understanding the difference between dementia, depression and delirium; and tips and strategies for the caregivers of those with Alzheimer’s. Presenters include geriatricians, a nurse practitioner and speakers from the Alzheimer’s Association.
Several vendors will be participating. Attendees will receive welcome gifts and door prizes.
“The Alzheimer’s Association reported in 2018, approximately 5.7 million people in the United States are living with dementia. Of that, 60-70 percent is Alzheimer’s,” Sharma said. “There are different types of dementia and Alzheimer’s is one. It is important to note that dementia is not a normal part of the aging process.”
“Considering these figures, it is important that we talk about dementia as a community and educate ourselves on the symptoms and interventions for different types of dementia.
“Caregivers of dementia patients need the right skills and attitudes to care for them properly,” Sharma said.
