Lace up your shoes and grab your spoons as the University of Louisiana Monroe’s College of Pharmacy hosts the 5th Annual St. Vincent DePaul Community Pharmacy: Poor Man’s Run and Jambalaya Cook-Off on Saturday, April 9, at 8 a.m.
Registration for the race begins at 7:30 a.m. at the College of Pharmacy, followed by the 1-mile Fun Run at 8 a.m. and 5K at 8:30 a.m. Awards will be announced after the race.
The cost of the race starts at $20 and includes an SVDP Poor Man’s Run T-shirt. To register early, go to the 5th Annual St. Vincent de Paul Poor Man’s Run/Jambalaya Cook-Off.
After the race, the second-annual Jambalaya for a Cause is 10:30 a.m.-1 p.m. at the College of Pharmacy.
Students and faculty can compete in teams for an entry fee of $50. Competitors can win prizes for Judge’s Choice and People’s Choice Awards. To compete, register on Jambalaya Cook-Off Sign Up.
Anyone can taste the all-you-can-eat jambalaya for $5.
The race and cook-off raise money for a local non-profit pharmacy, St. Vincent DePaul Community Pharmacy.
SVDP is one of over 1,200 free health clinics that the National Association of Free and Charitable Clinics has created across the country. The NAFC utilizes volunteers and donations to provide health care to the medically underserved population.
St. Vincent DePaul Community Pharmacy has served the Monroe community who cannot afford their medications for the past 23 years. It has filled more than 230,000 prescriptions and reached over 7,200 patients.
