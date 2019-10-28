The University of Louisiana Monroe School of Visual and Performing Arts will host the District I Band Director’s Association High School Marching Band Festival on Tuesday, Oct. 29, at JPS Field in Malone Stadium.
“A marching band festival is a rare chance to see back-to-back halftime shows from some of the top high school marching bands in Northeast Louisiana,” said VAPA Director Derle Long, Ph.D. “ULM’s Sound of Today will also perform an exhibition at the conclusion of the festival.”
Nine area high school bands will perform, including Caldwell Parish, Franklin Parish, Neville, Ouachita, Richwood, Sterlington, Union Parish, West Ouachita and West Monroe.
The first performance is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. General admission is $5. ULM students, faculty and staff are admitted free with a valid ID.
The concession stand on the home side of Malone will be open for food and drinks.
The public is invited to attend and cheer for their favorite high school marching band and the Sound of Today. For more information, contact the ULM School of Visual and Performing Arts at 342-3811.
