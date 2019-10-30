The University of Louisiana Monroe is partnering with Chase in welcoming 250 eighth grade young men from Monroe City Schools to the #BROS4Life Educational Retreat on Friday, Nov. 1, 2019.
The retreat is 8:30 a.m.-12:15 p.m. on the second floor of the ULM Student Union Building. BROS is an acronym for “Believe. Respect. Overcome. Succeed.”
“This is a great opportunity to bring these young men to campus and say to them, ‘You belong here. If you can dream it and work hard for it, great things will happen for you,’” said Tania Hilburn, site leader for Chase in Monroe.
The students will tour the campus and hear from speakers:
• Mike Abrams, community activist, entrepreneur, chairman of the non-profit Current Phenomenon
• DeRon Talley, marketing and media manager at the Louisiana Small Business Development Center and founder of the non-profit Journey4Success
• Trandon Welch, entrepreneur and business owner of WELCHinc.
“ULM is delighted to introduce these young men to campus. This is an important time in their lives when they are thinking about future career goals,” said ULM President Dr. Nick J. Bruno, Jr., Ph.D. “We are grateful to have our partners at Chase coordinate this event and to have the support of Monroe City Schools.”
This is the second year for #BROS4Life after two impactful #OurGirlsRock events for eighth grade girls in Monroe.
More than 40 men who are Chase employees have volunteered to greet the students when they arrive at Warhawk Circle to walk the Chase “blue carpet.” Joined by the ULM Hawkseekers, the students will be welcomed with cheers, motivational signs and high-fives.
The students will be served lunch and one participant will take home an HP Chromebook.
