The Community Foundation of Acadiana (CFA) recently approved a grant proposal written by University of Louisiana Monroe School of Education instructor Molly Hill.
The $25,000 Leaders in Law Enforcement Grant was awarded to the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office. The new CFA grant program recognizes one sheriff’s office and one district attorney’s office in Louisiana each year for exceptional work in their field.
The Law Enforcement Award was presented to Hill, OSPO Sheriff Jay Russell, and OPSO officers at a Lafayette recognition luncheon.
Hill’s project provides funding for the OPSO’s Deputies for Making a Change (DMAC) program. DMAC offers year-round intensive mentoring and academic support to area at-risk school children. Jack Hayes Elementary School hosts the OPSO eight-week summer program.
Hill’s association with DMAC began nearly three years ago when Leonard Clark, Ph.D., now-retired from ULM, recognized Hill’s experience teaching diverse student populations.
Hill was offered the opportunity to help the OPSO write grants for the program. She accepted the opportunity and has found purpose in her pursuits.
Hill said, “I fell in love with the purpose of this program. There’s a great need for young men and women to know we are a community that supports them, and that’s what they do at DMAC.”
The Leaders in Law Enforcement Award will enhance the already existing intensive summer program as it mentors a cohort of 25 students throughout the school year.
“Jack Hayes is five miles down the road from us,” Hill observes, “and this is an opportunity for our students to be in contact with these young men, who could potentially come back to us and be Warhawks one day.”
Students in the ULM Teacher Education program are placed in a variety of school settings. This progressive approach dovetails with the DMAC program’s deep-seated mentoring mission.
Hill affirms education is an opportunity that must be offered to everyone. “And my heart,” she says, “is with these children.”
ULM elementary and secondary education majors may earn stipends as tutors for DMAC school students through this program.
Myra Lovett, Ph.D., director of the School of Education, stressed the significance of Hill’s association with DMAC in connection with the university and the school’s strong commitment to equity and diversity.
“We are pleased to have a member of our faculty contribute to this initiative that so well aligns with our mission to prepare teacher candidates to meet the diverse needs of all learners,” said Lovett.
