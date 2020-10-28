The University of Louisiana Monroe Medical Laboratory Science Society is collaborating with Be The Match to host a bone marrow drive on campus through Nov. 21.
The drive to add potentially life-saving bone marrow donors to the Be The Match Registry is a friendly competition with Louisiana Tech University.
Be the Match, operated by the National Marrow Donor Program, is a nonprofit which connects potential donors of bone marrow or stem cell transplants to patients diagnosed with leukemia, lymphoma, and other life-threatening diseases.
Of patients who need a transplant, 70 percent to do not have a fully matched donor in their family. Donors are often found through the registry, the largest and most diverse in the world.
Emilea Haddox, MLS assistant professor and MLS Society advisor, said MLS Society members have taken on this project to raise awareness for the need for bone marrow and stem cells to increase the registry in Northeast Louisiana.
MLS Society members will deliver kits on campus. The process is contactless and quick and just requires a mouth swab and online registration. Once the process is completed, the kit can be mailed in the postage-paid envelope, picked up, or dropped off in room 250 in Sugar Hall.
To request a kit, call or email Haddox at 318-342-1699 or haddox@ulm.edu. If you are not on campus, visit join.bethematch.org/ULM to register and request a kit to be mailed to you or text ULM to 61474.
Connor Roan registered as a freshman.
“We have a current ULM MLS student, Connor Roan, who participated in a bone marrow drive on ULM campus his freshman year. Connor was selected as a donor match this past summer for a young girl with aplastic anemia,” said Haddox. “Connor is now working with Be The Match to promote bone marrow drives throughout the country.”
“It was right after one of our labs here at ULM; I got the call that I was a match,” said Roan, now a senior in MLS.
He and his parents drove to Houston for the procedure. He hasn’t met the recipient of his bone marrow donation but thinks about her almost every day.
“They said my first update on her would be about nine months after the procedure. After a year we can trade information with each other. I would love to meet her,” Roan said.
The Medical Laboratory Science society is a professional society that promotes scholarship and unity among the MLS students and provides a ULM presence in the Louisiana medical laboratory science community.
