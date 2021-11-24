The University of Louisiana Monroe Wind Ensemble and Concert Choir will combine efforts for the annual Holidays at ULM concert on Tuesday, Nov. 30, at 7:30 p.m. in ULM’s Brown Theater. The public is invited to attend this free holiday performance.
The Wind Ensemble is conducted by School of Visual and Performing Arts Director Derle R. Long, Ph.D., and Director of ULM Athletic Bands Allen Parrish, DMA.
Selections chosen for the Wind Ensemble portion of the performance include “A Festival Fanfare for Christmas,” “Minor Alterations,” “Jubilee,” “Bugler’s Holiday,” and “Sleigh Ride.” Trumpeters Solomon Abang, Daniel Simons, Noah Rampmaier, and Jonathan DeCou will be featured in “Bugler’s Holiday.” Included in the repertoire for this performance is a setting of “Silent Night” by local composer Herb Bassett. Bassett will serve as guest conductor for “Silent Night.”
Following the Wind Ensemble, the Chamber Singers will perform “Vox Populi,” a six-part a cappella piece sung from the balcony.
The Warhawk Singers (tenor/bass ensemble) and Bayou La Belle (soprano/alto ensemble) will unite to perform under the direction of VAPA Assistant Professor Carlton Kilpatrick, Ph.D. The program will continue with the ULM Concert Choir under Director of Choral Activities Deborah Chandler, Ph.D.
Two of the selections will be “Joyful, Joyful” from “Sister Act 2” and a combined choir piece written in 1998 as a tribute to Nelson Mandela and FW de Klerk entitled “Hope for Resolution.”
This song is a juxtaposition of a European chant melody and an anti-apartheid song of South Africa.
During the choral half of the program, two choral music education students will each conduct one of the ensembles.
Justin Havard is the accompanist for all of ULM’s choral ensembles.
For more information on this performance, visit the ULM School of Visual and Performing Arts webpage, ulm.edu/vapa.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.