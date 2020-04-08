University of Louisiana Monroe President Nick J. Bruno recently announced that the spring commencement ceremony has been postponed and rescheduled tentatively for Aug. 8.
Commencement was set for May 16 in Fant-Ewing Coliseum.
Due to the uncertainty surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, the university could not safely continue with commencement as scheduled.
“This was not an easy decision to make, but the health and safety of our campus community is our top priority, and the situation has evolved such that proceeding with the commencement ceremony as planned would not be possible,” Bruno stated in a letter to students.
Eligible graduates will be mailed their diplomas four to six weeks after May 16.
“The postponement of the graduation ceremony will not hinder your ability to secure employment or take licensure exams. Degrees will still be conferred on May 16 to spring 2020, graduating seniors that have successfully completed all coursework and degree requirements,” Bruno stated.
On the tentative Aug. 8 date, there will be a combined ceremony for the spring and summer graduates. That decision was made with input from graduating seniors surveyed by the SGA and ULM commencement committee.
The spring 2020 ceremony would have been Bruno’s final commencement before retiring.
