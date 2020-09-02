The Delta Dental Community Care Foundation recently gave grants to 13 organizations, totaling nearly $375,000, in Louisiana to provide relief amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
The foundation provided a $20,000 grant to the University of Louisiana Monroe.
“Historically, we have partnered with university to increase access to oral health care, but amid all of the uncertainty and challenges caused by the pandemic, we have provided unrestricted funding,” said Tami Holzman, with Delta Dental of California.
These unrestricted grants were intended to help the Foundation’s nonprofit partners continue to provide vital services to the most vulnerable members of their communities.
“The COVID-19 pandemic has been a one-two punch for many of our Louisiana-based nonprofit partners by increasing the needs for their services while reducing their fundraising capability and ability to rely on volunteers,” said Kenzie Ferguson, vice president of Foundation and corporate social responsibility for Delta Dental of California. “We made the decision to allocate nearly all of our 2020 funding to support those fighting on the front lines of COVID-19 and will continue to be a resource to our communities as this pandemic continues.”
The grants in Louisiana are only a fraction of the Delta Dental Community Care Foundation response. In total, the Foundation has given roughly $11 million to more than 250 organizations across 15 states and Washington, D.C. and plans to make an additional several million in funding available in the coming months to respond to emerging needs as the pandemic continues.
Delta Dental of California and its affiliates also partnered with Lendeavor on a $300 million loan program for its independent dental providers and offered premium relief to customers. In addition, Delta Dental provided emergency time off and other resources to employees affected by illness or closures resulting from the pandemic.
