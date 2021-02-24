The University of Louisiana Monroe Fifth Annual Women’s Symposium is going virtual for the first time, from noon-5 p.m., Tuesday, March 23, 2021.
In partnership with the ULM Alumni Association, this year’s theme is “WINGS — Women Influencing the Next Generation of Success” and also celebrates March as Women’s History Month.
The symposium’s mission is to empower, motivate, and encourage girls and women from all backgrounds and all educational and professional levels to pursue their passions and seek leadership roles in their careers.
The move to a virtual platform is to make the symposium accessible to as many people as possible, an opportunity that would not be available due to COVID-19 meeting capacity restrictions.
The live virtual event will be on Accel Events, accelevents.com/e/2021WomensSymposium.
“It is my pleasure to invite everyone to the Fifth Annual Women’s Symposium,” said Jaleesa Harris, chair of the ULM Women’s Symposium. “This year’s virtual Women’s Symposium will feature discussions in a panelist/moderator format. Panelists include prominent leaders within the community.”
To open the symposium to a larger audience, it is free to all students attending UL System universities and only $10 for UL System employees.
When UL System students or employees register, use the coupon code “student” or “ulmemployee.” Cost is $15 for the general public. Register at alumni.ulm.edu/e/women-s-symposium-2021.
The symposium opens with keynote speaker Louisiana Commissioner of Higher Education Kim Hunter Reed, Ph.D.
Speakers and panelists for the afternoon include Christy Childers, Vice President of Business Development and IT Implementation, Special Management Services of Ouachita; Cami Geisman, Vice President for External Affairs, University of Louisiana System; Liz Pierre, Senior Vice President, Legal and Research Department, North Louisiana Economic Partnership; Sheila Snow, Vice President of Communications, Monroe-West Monroe Convention and Visitors Bureau; Dr. Jonah Flowers, Associate Chair of Family Medicine for Rural and Medically Underserved Areas, Edward Via College of Osteopathic Medicine (VCOM at ULM); Mackenzie Salter, coach and choreographer; Christina Davis, Senior Business Consultant, Louisiana Small Business Development Center at ULM; Terry McConathy, Ph.D. Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs, Louisiana Tech University; Mayor Staci Mitchell, City of West Monroe; and Allison Thompson, ULM Director of Assessment and Evaluation.
Participants can choose which break-out sessions to attend.
Complete information about the Women’s Symposium, including registration, discussion topics, panelists, and more, are available at ulm.edu/womens-symposium.
