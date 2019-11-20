Origin Bank recently announced that Justin Underwood has joined the company as a Vice President, Mortgage Sales Strategy Manager for the bank’s home lending division.
Underwood has six years of mortgage banking experience, specializing in residential home mortgage lending.
In addition, he has extensive experience in real estate as an appraiser, agent and developer. In his position at Origin, Underwood will be responsible for advising clients in purchases and refinances and will help lead sales strategy as the bank focuses on relational community lending.
“We are very pleased to have Justin join the Origin Bank home lending team,” said Larry Little, the bank’s Louisiana State President. “Justin has a wealth of real estate and mortgage experience which will be a huge asset to our clients as they embark on their journey toward home ownership. We are excited about the knowledge Justin brings to the organization and look forward to seeing what he accomplishes as we move forward.”
Underwood is a board member for the Monroe Chamber of Commerce, is on the board of governors for the Lotus Club, and is an elder at North Hills Church in West Monroe.
He is married to his high school sweetheart, Jamie Underwood, and together they have two daughters, Madison and Ashlyn, who attend West Monroe High School and West Ridge Middle School, respectively.
Underwood will maintain an office at Origin’s Monroe Financial Center at 1800 Hudson Lane in Monroe, Louisiana.
