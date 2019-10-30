Kris Evans of Union Christian Academy in Farmerville recently attended the 2019 Semper Fidelis All-American Program Battles Won Academy, July 11-15, in the District of Columbia.
Evans was selected not only for his athletic performance but for outstanding character, academic excellence, and community leadership that reflects the U.S. Marine Corps’ values of honor, courage, and commitment. Evans was presented a congratulatory certificate at the UCA Sports Complex in Farmerville on Oct. 11.
The Battles Won Academy brings together approximately 100 of the country’s top student-leaders for a week in the nation’s capital. The program provides Marines with several opportunities to purposefully engage the student leaders and share leadership lessons that will enhance their future success.
During the academy, students experience leadership lessons at the Marine Corps Officer Candidates School, team building events, community service and a history-themed scavenger hunt on the National Mall. This year, one of the most engaging and rewarding opportunities was a community service event during which participants built and presented 20 brand-new bikes to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Washington.
