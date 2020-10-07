United Way of Northeast Louisiana is continuing Food for our Friends, a drive-through food distribution open to anyone in Northeast Louisiana who is experiencing food insecurity due to recent disasters. United Way aims to serve the many hard-working families in the community.
Working with the Cajun Navy, the City of Monroe, and the Lieutenant Governor’s Office, United Way NELA will provide direct food assistance in the form of perishable commodity boxes to any individuals needing supplemental food. This distribution is first come, first served and is happening on Thursday (today) from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Monroe Civic Center. Another Food for our Friends distribution is being planned in Lincoln Parish at a later date.
Each vehicle will be given one box of food containing fresh meat, cheese, and fresh produce. A total of 1,000 boxes will be distributed on a first come, first served basis to all members of the community and surrounding communities.
Since April, United Way’s Food for our Friends distributions have served 2,876 individuals from 840 households in Northeast Louisiana.
“2020 brought three disasters our way, but we know that many are still facing everyday disasters like food insecurity,” said Janet Durden, President of United Way of Northeast Louisiana. “After so many setbacks this year, hard-working families in our community need our support. United Way is thankful for this opportunity to work with the Cajun Navy, the City of Monroe, and the Lieutenant Governor’s Office. We know that we are stronger when people and organizations come together.”
