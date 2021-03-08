The University of Louisiana Monroe School of Visual and Performing Arts Wind Ensemble concert has been rescheduled to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 9.
The concert was originally set for Thursday, Feb. 25. The concert will be live at Brown Auditorium and live streaming on the ULM School of Visual and Performing Arts YouTube channel.
The university’s closure the week of Feb. 15-19 during the winter storm led to the decision to reschedule the concert.
“Because of complications due to the winter storm which many are still dealing with, and the university being closed last week, we needed to reschedule the performance to March 9,” said VAPA Director Derle R. Long, Ph.D.
Eventbrite tickets already issued will be honored, and more are available at Eventbrite (search for ULM Wind Ensemble). The tickets are free.
Seating in the auditorium is limited to 75, and a ticket is needed for admission. Masks and social distancing are required.
Conductors for the performance are Long and Visiting Assistant Professor of Music Sean O’Pry, M.A.
Info: 318-342-3811.
