Renowned composer, keyboardist, and educator Evan Mazunik will leave the Colorado Rockies and spend a few days on the bayou sharing his expertise with students in the music program at the University of Louisiana Monroe School of Visual and Performing Arts.
Mazunik will be on campus Wednesday and Thursday, March 9-10. He will work with students during the day and join the ULM Jazz Ensemble for a performance on Thursday.
The concert is at 7:30 p.m. in Brown Auditorium and is free and open to the public.
“I’m excited to work with the music student body across a variety of ensembles and classes: music ed, band, choir, and jazz, to name a few. From improvisation to composition to managing performance anxiety, I’m honored to share what I’ve learned, and I’m looking forward to performing with students on Thursday night,” Mazunik said.
Mazunik received a Bachelor of Arts in Piano Performance and a Master of Arts in Jazz Performance from the University of Iowa. He is Director of Worship and choir director at Cherry Creek Presbyterian Church in Denver.
As a composer, Mazunik’s commissions include works for jazz bands, choir, various solo instruments, and interdisciplinary works for theater, dance, and film.
He has presented workshops at Metropolitan State University of Denver, Colorado Mesa University, University of Indiana, University of North Texas, and the Royal Academy of Music in London.
Mazunik, as a solo artist, fuses jazz piano, vintage keyboards, electronic interludes, spoken word, and samples from outer space.
In 2020, he released the holiday album “Amid the Cold” featuring original arrangements of Christmas carols.
“We are excited that our students will have the opportunity to work with a musician of Evan Mazunik’s talent and versatility,” said VAPA Professor of Music James Boldin, D.M.A.
For more information on Mazunik, visit evanmazunik.com. For more information on this performance, visit the ULM School of Visual and Performing Arts in the College of Arts, Education, and Sciences at ulm.edu/vapa.
