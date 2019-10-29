In the spirit of the Halloween season, the University of Louisiana’s School of Visual and Performing Arts presents two one-act music-dramas, “The Medium” and “Amelia Goes to the Ball,” by Gian-Carlo Menotti.
The performances are 7:30 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 30, Thursday, Oct. 31, Friday, Nov. 1 and Saturday, Nov. 2 in ULM’s Spyker Theatre.
“The Medium” is a frightening and realistic view of a woman, Madame Flora, in crisis. She performs séances for parents who have lost their sons and daughters in youth or infancy.
The séances are staged with the help of her daughter Monica, and a young man, Toby. Unable to speak, Toby was taken in out of pity.
“You will be surprised, shocked, and amazed by the twists and turns in this drama, driven by the masterful Menotti score and text,” said director Mark Ross Clark, D.M.A., professor of music.
“Amelia goes to the Ball” is a completely different style. It is a crazy comedy with broad characterizations and silly situations.
“It is fantastical and bizarre in its own way, with an ending you did not see coming,” said Clark.
Leading roles are double cast with Leah Huber, Morgan Meyer, Matthew Stewart, Jarryd Gutierrez, Gavin Huval, Davonzell Moncrief, Ryan Kersh, Morgan Rowland, Hannah Parker, Allison Newton, Hanna Atsedewoin, with Rachal Bouriaque, Leslie Hobgood, Irina Polunova, Judith Anders, Gabe Wright and Preston Anderson. Also cast are Hope Wells, Madison Hernandez, Breanna Gottschalc, and Timothy Butler.
Tickets are limited because there are only 152 seats in Spyker Theatre. Parking is in front of Brown Theatre Complex and the entrance is on the side of Brown near the sculpture garden.
Admission is free to ULM students and $5 for faculty and staff. General admission is $15. Tickets are available in the VAPA office located in Biedenharn 105, or at the door. For ticket information, call the box office at 318-342-1414.
