The city of West Monroe’s Parks and Recreation Department recently partnered with tennis professional Phil Trahan to offer a variety of lessons and league play for people of all ages and skill levels.
Recreational tennis as well as tennis lessons and league play are available at the Tennis Courts at Kiroli Park in West Monroe. Kiroli Park has six tennis courts, which are available to the public.
League play is available at Kiroli Park on the following days:
• Adult League – Saturdays at 10 a.m.
• Kids’ Camps – Fall Tennis Camps for children will begin in September for children 7-17 years old. Lessons will be held each weekday from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
• Adult and children lessons are also available Mondays through Saturdays.
The city’s parks and recreation department recently received a $2,000 Facility Recovery Grant Award from the United States Tennis Association. The grant will be used to purchase needed materials and supplies for the tennis courts.
Recreational tennis play is also available at Ronald Brady Memorial Park, located at 3110 N. 7th Street in West Monroe.
For information about the Tennis Program, call Phil Trahan at (318) 801-0337 or call the City of West Monroe Parks and Recreation Department at (318) 396-4016.
